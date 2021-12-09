THE BIG STORY

Singapore has made an effort to identify the sort of skills that the jobs of the future may demand. Before today's skills become irrelevant, SkillsFuture Singapore made a push to identify the skills workers would need to stay ahead of the curve, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

THE BIG STORY

Scientists in Singapore have developed a saliva antigen rapid test which is just as accurate as the polymerase chain reaction test, yet takes only around 15 minutes to detect Covid-19. The test has a 97 per cent accuracy rate and is able to detect different Covid-19 viral variants, including Omicron.

LIFE

The artworks of Korea-born artist Nam June Paik can now be viewed at the National Gallery Singapore. The exhibition, Nam June Paik: The Future Is Now, includes more than 180 installations, projections, modified TV sets, video sculptures, robots, archival material and other contraptions.

SINGAPORE

Women who experience sexual harassment at work often go through extended periods of low work productivity and have lower job satisfaction due to strained relationships with colleagues in the short term. They eventually end up in lower-paying jobs, a study by Aware has found.

WORLD

US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a "strong" Western response entailing should Russia's military invade Ukraine. But Mr Putin refused to budge from his demand that Russia gets formal guarantees that Ukraine will not ever be admitted as a member of Nato.

WORLD

Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. The US had said its government officials will boycott February's Beijing Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities".