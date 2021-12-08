THE BIG STORY

China has slammed a United States diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics as "ideological prejudice" and has threatened countermeasures. It called the move a violation of "political neutrality in sport". American athletes will be allowed to compete in the Games but the US will not send any government representatives.

WORLD

A Pew Research analysis of global surveys has revealed how citizens think about democracy - that it is not delivering; that they like it but their commitment to it is often not very strong; that political and social divisions are amplifying the challenges; and that people want a stronger public voice in politics and policymaking.

The Covid-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, but early indications are that Omicron may cause less serious illness than other forms of the virus. Scientists, however, cautioned that more study is needed before experts can say much about it with confidence. The true impact is not always felt immediately, with hospitalisations and deaths often lagging behind initial outbreaks.

OPINION

What two years of the pandemic have taught us is that we can no longer rely on the voluntary actions of national governments or on private pharmaceutical companies to make sacrifices in the global interest. Only collective action led by global institutions can tackle vaccine inequality, says Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

Low-income families needing some cash to pay the rent, medical bills or school fees can apply for a loan, interest-free, from a community lending pilot scheme from early next year. It is among projects to be funded by a $2.94 million donation, disbursed over three years, from Ngee Ann Kongsi to the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

Singapore's plan to roll out a network of smart lamp posts that can detect not just speeding e-scooters but also predict potentially unruly crowds has been delayed by Covid-19. Meanwhile, the police will install more surveillance cameras, but the network will be separate from the lamp post project.