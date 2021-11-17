THE BIG STORY

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a warning to his US counterpart during their first virtual meeting since Mr Joe Biden took office early this year: do not cross the red line that is Taiwan. In turn, the White House asked China not to undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait. The leaders spoke for nearly four hours yesterday.

Vaccinated travel lanes with Indonesia and India, two of Changi Airport's top three markets, can give a big lift to businesses and people here, but headwinds will come from continued travel restrictions and cost concerns.

Indonesia and India are key trading partners and contribute greatly to tourism receipts here.

WORLD

As temperatures fall and coronavirus cases spike across Europe, some countries - such as Austria which is facing a 134 per cent rise in cases in the past two weeks - are introducing increasingly targeted curbs against the unvaccinated who are driving another wave of contagion and putting economic recoveries, public health and a return to pre-pandemic freedoms at risk.

OPINION

In pursuit of resilience

Disasters and disruptions teach us that efficiency alone is not good enough. In our world of the pandemic, climate disasters, broken supply chains, cyber attacks and technological disruption, resilience is among the top priorities for any economy or society, says associate editor Vikram Khanna. A17

SINGAPORE

Singapore's Digital for Life Fund will set aside $4.8 million to support 21 new ground-up community projects to bring the benefits of digital technology to 100,000 people.

President Halimah Yacob announced this yesterday when she visited disability charity SPD.

BUSINESS

Keppel Corporation reiterated yesterday that its offer for Singapore Press Holdings is firm and irrevocable. It also provides the shortest time to payout - by mid-January next year - for shareholders, Keppel added. Its remarks come a day after Cuscaden Peak raised its offer for SPH to up to $2.40 a share.