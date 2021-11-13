THE BIG STORY

Asia-Pacific leaders have pledged to help the world recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by deepening economic integration and sharing vaccines. Other issues agreed upon at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum included tackling climate change, promoting digital innovation, and strengthening supply chains.

THE BIG STORY

Private sports facility operators can now apply to be part of a pilot scheme where 10 fully-vaccinated persons will be allowed to participate in an activity together. Sport Singapore said applicants will be assessed on their operational readiness, the type of sports on offer and the geographic spread of the facilities.

WORLD

European countries and the United States have condemned Belarus over a crisis that has seen hundreds of migrants trapped on its border with Poland. The joint statement said Minsk is aiming at "destabilising neighbouring countries and the European Union's external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations".

WORLD

China's top officials have given their support to President Xi Jinping's authority to steer the country through the challenges ahead. At a news conference held after a political meeting known as the Sixth Plenum, the word "core" was used as many as 30 times to describe Mr Xi's leadership and political ideology.

SINGAPORE

All 167 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets will begin charging for plastic bags at 10 cents per transaction from next year. This initiative is part of FairPrice's larger sustainability strategy, which has seen 30 million plastic bags saved and seven out of 10 customers willing to bring their own bags.

LIFE

The gazetted conservation of Golden Mile Complex (above) offers hope for more post-Independence buildings to be conserved. The Urban Redevelopment Authority said the property can be put on the market for en-bloc sale, and has offered developers additional planning incentives.