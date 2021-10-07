THE BIG STORY

Asean ministers called for standardised health and travel protocols at a regional forum to discuss the impact of Covid-19. Asean should have a common health passport, or digital platform such as TraceTogether, to facilitate reopening of travel, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said yesterday at the virtual event.

Singapore has inked a supply and purchase agreement for an antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 that is said to be effective against all known variants of the virus, including the Delta variant. The drug was developed by pharmaceutical firm Merck in the United States and Canada, together with Miami-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

WORLD

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg addressed a recent series of negative stories about the company for the first time by saying accusations that it puts profit over user safety are "just not true". It came shortly after former employee Frances Haugen testified in a Senate hearing about her experience there and internal research she said showed Facebook prioritised profit while stoking division.

OPINION

The recent surge in demand for coal by China and India has pushed up prices and shown how the need for fossil fuels is notoriously sticky. ST associate editor Vikram Khanna looks at the complicated ways in which energy transitions work, and notes that when new energy sources become available, they do not replace the old ones.

SINGAPORE

Households in Singapore are advised to conserve electricity as costs are set to rise following the doubling of fuel prices, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday. Price movements in the global energy market will affect Singapore, which imports nearly 100 per cent of its energy needs, he said.

SPORT

After six weeks of training and competing in the United States, Singapore's top pool player Aloysius Yapp (above) has seen his standing in the world game skyrocket. The 25-year-old rose to world No. 2 in the latest World Pool-Billiard Association player rankings updated on Tuesday.