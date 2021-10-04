THE BIG STORY

The Straits Times' Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel contracted Covid-19 and so did his two youngest boys, both minors and unvaccinated against the virus. He shares his trying experience after testing positive in a country that has experienced the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in South-east Asia.

SINGAPORE

The proposed law to counter foreign interference already contains a requirement for orders issued under it to be proportionate, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, in response to Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal's Facebook post about the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill (Fica).

The majority of respondents in a Singapore Recreation Club (SRC) vote have opted not to renew the lease for its site at the Padang, where the club has been a fixture since 1884.

While members want the club to remain, there have been disagreements over a proposed levy they must pay.

Results showed 52 per cent of the members who voted were against lease renewal.

BUSINESS

China's harshest ban so far on private cryptocurrencies will not only boost the tokens' resilience globally but also benefit countries that are more open to distributed payment tokens. Experts also say that while it is clear Beijing wants to decouple from the crypto world, it is not yet the end of the road for the virtual tokens in China.

SPORT

English champions Manchester City's owner City Football Group, which also boasts the current title holders in India and Australia, is setting its sights on a global empire. With investments in seven other clubs worldwide, a presence in South-east Asia - and even the Singapore Premier League - is possible as its network grows.

National mountain biker Riyadh Hakim (pictured above while training) bounced back from a crash in the semi-finals at the UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Barcelona to win the small final. His result saw him placing fifth overall for a spot on the podium - a first for a Singaporean rider.