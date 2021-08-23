THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 deaths across the globe have crossed the 4.4 million mark - officially, at least. But a recent study that pegged the excess deaths in India at 4.9 million - more than 10 times the toll published by the government - has cast doubt on the efficacy of the methods being employed by governments to assess the true extent of the pandemic.

JTC Corporation has cordoned off the area around a building at 3013 Bedok Industrial Park E after parts of decorative features on a concrete roof came crashing to the ground. The Singapore Civil Defence Force found that a block of concrete about 40m long had fallen from four storeys high yesterday morning. No one was injured.

OPINION

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan now leaves China in a difficult position. China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at how Beijing will have to deal with an unstable situation that could lead to conflict in its own backyard and also with a United States no longer encumbered by an intractable war.

SINGAPORE

Mammals that were on the brink of extinction in Singapore are making a comeback. Eight species of terrestrial mammals have been downlisted in the latest review published on the National Parks Board website earlier this year, meaning that experts here now consider them less endangered than before.

SINGAPORE

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) organisers worked closely with green groups to make the parade as environmentally sustainable as possible. Since last December, the organisers engaged with about 15 groups to discuss what materials can be used to produce the NDP pack so that it is durable and environmentally friendly.

LIFE

After going fully online last year, this year's edition of the annual fund-raising concert ChildAid returns with live performances at Resorts World Sentosa. Jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, ChildAid will be held on Dec 9 as a hybrid concert with both a physical and virtual audience.