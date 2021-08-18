THE BIG STORY

More subsidised cancer patients here will get help paying for their outpatient treatments from next year, with changes to the national health insurance scheme. More cancer drugs will be subsidised and the income criteria will be raised so that more people can get subsidies for certain high-cost drugs under the Medication Assistance Fund.

There are at least 80 vaccination centre managers in Singapore, a check by The Straits Times has found, and many of them have prior work experience outside the healthcare sector. They include former events and project managers, retail and transport supervisors, pilots and flight attendants.

WORLD

A worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Australia is opening fierce rifts among the states that are jeopardising plans to ease restrictions and to reopen internal and international borders.

The disunity has been deepening as the most populous state, New South Wales, struggles against an out-of-control outbreak. Some leaders have attacked it for not introducing stricter lockdown measures.

SINGAPORE

Home-grown animation takes centre stage for the first time - through music and lyric videos and a feature film - at this year's National Day Parade, with its creators hoping the breakthrough will draw new interest to the art form. This comes as creative professionals and artists have been hit hard by the pandemic.

BUSINESS

An integrated waste treatment facility in Tuas will be the first infrastructure project by a statutory board here that will be financed through green bonds. The National Environment Agency has established a $3 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme and a green bond framework.

SPORT

Tennis star Naomi Osaka's return to the news conference format after a three-month hiatus went smoothly for three questions on Monday before the Western & Southern Open, but she ended up in tears after replying to the fourth, from a sports columnist for The Cincinnati Enquirer.