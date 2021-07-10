THE BIG STORY

Future pandemics will be more frequent and deadly, and the world cannot wait for Covid-19 to be over before it makes urgent global investments and reforms. This needs at least $101 billion over the next five years, a committee of leading global experts told leaders of the world's largest economies gathered in Venice yesterday.

Booster shots for the Covid-19 vaccine may begin around Chinese New Year next year, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday. He added that since the vaccines are effective for between one and two years, the boosters may be needed to augment immunity and better fight against new variants that may emerge.

South Korea will impose the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the capital area from Monday to curb the fourth wave of the pandemic, as the daily cases hit another new record high of 1,316. The news came as health officials warned that the latest wave may last a considerably longer time due to a growing number of small cluster infections.

Malaysia's hospitals are overwhelmed, with photos and videos of Covid-19 patients lying on hospital floors making the rounds as the country hit a record high of 9,180 cases yesterday. The health crisis has prompted calls for tighter enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, which some medical experts describe as "half-baked".

The pandemic has failed to dent Singapore's status as a global wealth hub, with well-off individuals continuing to deposit their riches here. Asset managers note that private banks such as UBS, Citi and HSBC are expanding their wealth businesses despite the Covid-19 crisis.

There is more at stake than just the title in the Euro 2020 final clash between England and Italy at London's Wembley Stadium tomorrow. Global Affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at how the beautiful game is not merely influenced by nationalism, but also shapes nationalist aspirations and perceptions.