THE BIG STORY

Members of the public who have yet to receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can now get it within four weeks of the first dose, down from the six to eight weeks' wait that was required. The move comes as Singapore ramps up its vaccination exercise, ahead of the planned resumption of more activities.

THE BIG STORY

Three scientific studies offered fresh evidence that widely used vaccines will continue to protect people against the coronavirus for long periods, possibly for years, and can be adapted to fortify the immune system still further if needed. The findings renew optimism that the tools needed to end the pandemic are at hand.

WORLD

Almost half of Australia's population has been placed under lockdown as the authorities face Covid-19 clusters in multiple cities across the country. As the cluster in Sydney grew to 149 cases, the authorities in Brisbane and Perth imposed snap lockdowns of three and four days respectively. Sydney is in a two-week lockdown while Darwin is in a lockdown that is due to end on Friday.

WORLD

The world will soon get a new look at the man accused of plotting attacks such as the October 2002 bombing in Kuta, Bali, that killed 202 people. Riduan Isamuddin, also known as Hambali, and his two associates will face a formal arraignment in front of a United States military commission in Guantanamo Bay on Aug 30.

SINGAPORE

A man was yesterday accused of murdering his teenage sister, after he was initially charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to her. Huang Bocan, 29, and two others - Chee Mei Wan, 41, and Lim Peng Tiong, 62 - had their charges upgraded to that of murder. The trio allegedly killed Huang's sister, Ms Huang Baoying, 19, on May 4.

LIFE

Since Covid-19 curbs were eased from June 21, fitness enthusiasts have been able to ditch their home workouts for exercise in the gym. While many people are raring to rev up their workouts, fitness trainers say they should start slow before picking up heavy weights, especially if they have been sedentary.