THE BIG STORY

More than 140,000 employers will receive Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts totalling more than $2.2 billion from June 30. This will support the wages of over two million local employees, bringing the total amount of JSS support disbursed since the introduction of the scheme to more than $26.7 billion.

A weak zonal lockdown system and a lack of whole genome sequencing equipment to detect more transmissible new Covid-19 variants are the two main challenges Indonesia is facing, experts say. They call for a quick fix as the world's largest archipelagic nation saw cases surging past the two-million mark on Monday.

WORLD

A French woman went on trial on Monday for killing the man who raped her for years as her stepfather before becoming her husband and pimp.

The story of Valerie Bacot, 40, has moved campaigners against domestic violence, with more than half a million people signing a petition for her release.

WORLD

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam responded to criticism of the government's actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, calling it an attempt to "beautify" acts endangering national security. She said she may not be able to legislate Article 23 of the Basic Law in her term as leader.

OPINION

The US once took a permissive attitude to China's ascent - similar to its approach to the other East Asian tiger economies - as the consensus was that China would liberalise politically. But now that American "permission" has been withdrawn, President Xi Jinping needs to find a model distinct from the East Asian one.

SINGAPORE

The 1st Commando Battalion has chalked up its 35th win as the Best Combat Unit in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), said the Ministry of Defence. In recognition of its achievement, it will have the state colours presented to it during the SAF Day Parade, to be held at the Safti Military Institute on July 1.