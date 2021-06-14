THE BIG STORY

G-7 pledges to deliver 1b extra vaccine doses

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) have promised to deliver at least one billion extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next year. The pledge was the most dramatic element of the bloc's effort to help end the pandemic as it worked to revitalise cooperation between some of the world's most powerful economies.

THE BIG STORY

Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccine strategy under scrutiny

Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination strategy has come under scrutiny - including from a Cabinet minister - as concerns persist about a lack of access in rural areas even as mega vaccination centres open in the cities. In the past week, reports have surfaced of elderly vaccine recipients having to make long journeys to get their jabs.

WORLD

India speeds up adoption of ethanol-blended fuel

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, has brought forward its target of introducing petrol with a higher blend of ethanol in an effort to reduce its vehicular emissions and cut down on oil import costs.

While it is expected to also benefit farmers, there are concerns that a greater adoption of ethanol could have an adverse impact on the country's food and ecological security.



PHOTO: REUTERS



THE BIG STORY

Heart conditions after Covid-19 jab rare: Experts

Heart conditions associated with the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are extremely rare and it remains unclear if the vaccines are responsible for them, experts said. The Health Sciences Authority said most of the cases here occurred within a few days after the second dose, and that all have recovered or been discharged from hospital.

OPINION

US vaccine diplomacy gets booster shot

US President Joe Biden and other G-7 countries have announced further donations of Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries. US correspondent Charissa Yong says the United States' vaccine pledges make clear that China, which had an early lead in vaccine diplomacy, now faces a formidable competitor.

SINGAPORE

Man, 60, arrested for attempted murder

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder at a carpark in Choa Chu Kang. A 52-year-old man, who was found conscious with stab wounds, was taken to hospital. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived, but was arrested within two hours of the incident.