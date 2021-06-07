THE BIG STORY

G-7 urged to vaccinate entire world by end of 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against Covid-19 by the end of next year when they meet in Britain this week. Mr Johnson will host the first in-person summit of G-7 leaders in almost two years. A1

Should S'pore incentivise people to get inoculated?

Governments around the world have provided incentives such as lottery draws to help their citizens overcome vaccine hesitancy and give national Covid-19 vaccination drives a booster shot. Some observers have asked whether offering people additional incentives could help accelerate the pace of vaccination in Singapore.

WORLD

Govt abusing state of emergency, Anwar claims

The Malaysian government is abusing the state of emergency while at the same time failing to control the Covid-19 pandemic, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed yesterday. Datuk Seri Anwar said the government is behaving like "samseng" (gangsters) with critics being detained.

OPINION

US anxieties grow as Russia dances with China

China and Russia's growing closeness has not gone unnoticed by the US, and there has been a recent flurry of bilateral meetings among the three countries' top diplomats. China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at why experts say it makes strategic sense for Moscow to forge a closer partnership with Beijing.

SCIENCE

Building a 'crystal ball' for climate projection

Singapore is building up its arsenal of weapons to help it better deal with the effects of climate change. Other than protecting its coastlines and weather-proofing its food and fresh water production, the Republic is also honing another skill: the ability to see into the future.

BUSINESS

Legal battle between UOB, developer nears end

A bitter legal battle between Indonesian developer Lippo Marina Collection and United Overseas Bank, over claims that a conspiracy was hatched among buyers of units on Sentosa to inflate about $182 million of home loans, is nearing its final act.