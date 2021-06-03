THE BIG STORY

CPTPP members agree to start inducting UK into pact

Singapore and the 10 other members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreed yesterday to start inducting Britain into the pact. Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore supports the application from Britain, which applied to join in February.







WORLD

Cyber attack forces US beef factories to shut

A cyber attack on the world's largest meat processor, JBS, forced the shutdown of nine beef factories in the United States, as well as disrupted production at poultry and pork plants, according to union officials. The attack on Tuesday raises new questions about the vulnerability of critical American businesses.







OPINION

Startling shift in Asia's views on population size

The thinking that prevailed in the 1960s and 1970s was that the big populations of China, India and Indonesia were a bane and certainly not a boon. The recent announcement of China's three-child policy underscores the shift in how nations now view their population size, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.







SINGAPORE

Gold scam uses hacked WhatsApp accounts

Scammers have come up with a new way to cheat people, with a gold scheme using compromised WhatsApp accounts, the police warned yesterday. Posing as a friend by using a hacked account, the scammers tempt the victim into buying gold bars they claim are being sold at 30 per cent below the market rate.







SINGAPORE

More behaviour issues with foreign-born mums' kids

Children between three and six years old with a foreign-born mother and a father born in Singapore show more behavioural problems compared with their peers whose parents were both born here because of financial and other stresses that affect parenting, a recent study found.

LIFE

Cooking mi goreng, Indonesian-style

Tired of takeaways or ordering in? Try whipping up a simple meal of fried instant noodles, a dish that is perfect for using up the odds and ends in your fridge. STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo offers her take on Indonesian-style mi goreng. The recipe should work with any instant noodle brand.