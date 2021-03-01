THE BIG STORY

India's fake degree scandal highlights corruption issue

The fake degree scandal surrounding Manav Bharti University, a private university in India, has highlighted the issue of corruption in the country's higher education system. India correspondent Rohini Mohan takes a look at the reasons why such degrees are so widespread, among other things.

WORLD

2 opposition MPs declare support for PM Muhyiddin

Two opposition lawmakers have left Parti Keadilan Rakyat and pledged support for Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, raising speculation that more defections will take place as the country's Premier seeks to cement his position before Parliament next convenes.

SINGAPORE

Hokkien clan association donates over 4,300 documents to NLB

Historical records bearing the imprint of Singapore's early Hokkien pioneers will soon be available for public viewing, following the donation of over 4,300 original documents from the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan.

Some of the materials will be digitised and made accessible on the National Library Board's (NLB) PictureSG and on BookSG from next year.

SINGAPORE

8,000 families get donated items from CDC scheme

The South West Community Development Council's (CDC) Festive Cheers @ South West programme has received donations in kind that are worth more than $600,000 - double the amount from last year. About 8,000 vulnerable households have received donated items since the scheme kicked off in November.

BUSINESS

Local banks step up to help Singapore SMEs go global

When a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) decides to take its first step outside the country, it will look for a bank where it can open a business account that offers management of its cash flows, both within the new jurisdiction and across the border. For an SME here, that bank would typically be one of the three big ones.

LIFE

Gaining perspective on new PSLE scoring system

Tuition and enrichment centres report that some parents are anxious and unsure about the new grading system for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), but experts stress that it is important to support their children's efforts rather than focus only on marks.