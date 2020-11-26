THE BIG STORY

S'pore striving to be top global events spot: Chan

As a key travel and transit hub in the region, Singapore has scope to establish itself as a safe and secure meeting place for businesses amid the pandemic, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday. He was speaking at the start of TravelRevive, a two-day travel event, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

WORLD

Top Glove defends its worker welfare record

Malaysian glove-maker Top Glove defended its record with worker welfare, saying it spent RM20 million (S$6.6 million) to improve accommodation for its factory workers in the last two months. The company is under the spotlight following a major Covid-19 outbreak at its Selangor factories and dormitories.

WORLD

Thai King greets adoring crowds amid protests

Thailand's beleaguered King greeted adoring crowds in central Bangkok yesterday as protesters massed outside a palace-linked bank demanding monarchy reform. He mingled with royalists at Lumpini Park after paying respects at a monument dedicated to his late grand-uncle.

SINGAPORE

More parents to pay less for pre-school

More parents with young children will pay less for pre-school from next year, with more centres joining a government-funded scheme to lower fees for families. A total of 324 childcare centres have been appointed to the new round of the partner operator scheme, which starts in January.

BUSINESS

IT firm to have another round of hiring trainees

IT services and consulting company Tata Consultancy Services has offered up to 100 traineeships for local polytechnic and university graduates through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme. To date, 75 of the 100 positions have been filled, and another round of hiring will be opened up next month.

LIFE

Portrait of the artist as a young woman

A cosmopolite, an inveterate correspondent and a dedicated artist. The retrospective of Georgette Chen captures all these aspects of the pioneering artist and includes a collection of artefacts that delves into her early life. The show opens at the National Gallery Singapore tomorrow.