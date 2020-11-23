THE BIG STORY

G-20 commits to inclusive, sustainable recovery

The leaders of major economies vowed to "spare no effort" in ensuring the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines globally and reaffirmed support for debt-laden poor countries. Many stressed the need to also ensure that the global recovery is sustainable, as the two-day Group of 20 Riyadh summit came to a close.

THE BIG STORY

Halt to air travel bubble not the end of leisure travel

The air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong was grounded at the last minute, and many have warned that air travel is unlikely to resume at scale any time soon. But some experts say the suspension of the bubble shows that it can be quickly adjusted to respond to changes and should not be seen as a setback.

THE BIG STORY

World leaders engage in 'digital diplomacy' to tackle pandemic

In a webinar, Group of 20 leaders engaged in "digital diplomacy" to coordinate a response to the rampant pandemic and the worst economic recession in decades.

They also struck a unified tone on supporting multilateral trade and the fight against climate change, but the closing document lacked details on many of the issues dominating the summit.

SINGAPORE

Pasir Ris residents to have say in fate of area's wildlife

With boars, chickens and other wildlife living in our midst, residents in Pasir Ris are now being given a say on whether these animals should go or stay. A survey posted by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean is seeking the residents' views on what should be done about the animals, after a recent wild boar attack in the area.

OPINION

RCEP trade deal a wake-up call for US

The recently signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pulled 15 nations, including China, together into one trade agreement. The United States' absence from this and other trade deals undermines its own security arrangements, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.

LIFE

Mark Lee disappointed but grateful over awards

The Best Leading Actor award eluded Singaporean actor Mark Lee, who was nominated for his performance in the musical comedy Number 1, at the Golden Horse Awards last Saturday. He confesses to feeling "a little disappointed" but is grateful for the opportunity to attend the event.