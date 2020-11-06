THE BIG STORY

Biden boosts lead with projected wins in key states

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to win the crucial battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, strengthening his lead over US President Donald Trump, although the race remained too close to call at press time, past midnight in Singapore.

Regular Covid-19 testing for nursing home staff

Nursing home staff in Singapore are now being tested for Covid-19 once every two months as part of measures to ensure that senior citizens in the homes are kept safe. A Ministry of Health spokesman said all nursing home providers will complete one round of testing of all staff every two months as part of a regular testing programme that began late last month.



Prices for HDB resale flats rose 1.2 per cent last month over September. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



BUSINESS

HDB resale volume dips, but prices continue to rise

While the Housing Board resale flat volume dipped last month from September, prices continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month, indicating that demand remained relatively robust amid the pandemic. There were a total of 2,436 HDB resale transactions last month, down by 2.1 per cent from September. Thirteen of these flats went for more than $1 million, making up 0.5 per cent of the total resale transactions.

WORLD

Giant iceberg on collision course with penguin island

The world's biggest iceberg is on a collision course with a remote South Atlantic island that is home to thousands of penguins and seals, and could impede their ability to gather food, scientists said. Icebergs naturally break off from Antarctica, but climate change has accelerated the process. At its current speed, it will take the giant ice cube 20 to 30 days to run aground on the island's shallow waters.

OPINION

Transparency on sexual misconduct on campus

Universities in Singapore need to be more transparent about sexual misconduct. They should be proactive, not reactive, with data, and be more timely and sensitive to the needs of the victims, says education correspondent Amelia Teng.



ST FILE PHOTO



SINGAPORE

Mixed showing from local bars on world top 50 list

Bars from Singapore had a mixed showing on the World's 50 Best Bars list, with two bars in the top 10 but two falling out of the top 50. Atlas at Parkview Square (above) climbed one spot to No. 4 and is the top-ranking bar from Asia. Meanwhile, Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore broke into the top 10 for the first time, taking the No. 9 spot.