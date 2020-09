Even before hitting the big screens in mainland China, Disney's lavish US$200 million (S$273 million) live-action remake of Mulan has been hit with controversy, delays and calls for a boycott.

Fresh calls to shun the movie erupted on Twitter earlier this week after it was revealed that film-makers had shot scenes in China's western region of Xinjiang, where the government has been accused of human rights abuses against its Muslim Uighur population.