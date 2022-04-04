Mudslides after heavy rain kill at least 14 people in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO • Heavy rain caused mudslides that killed at least 14 people in southern coastal cities and the Baixada Fluminense area of Rio de Janeiro state, according to the state and local authorities on Saturday.

Rescuers answered 850 calls in the last 24 hours and were able to bring 144 people to safety in the affected regions, the state authorities said.

Rio de Janeiro has been hit by inclement weather over the past few weeks.

Landslides and flooding in February killed some 240 people in the Petropolis area, in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, the authorities said on March 23.

"We have more than 70 homeless families. We are providing shelter and renting hostels for these people," Mr Luciano Vidal, the Mayor of Paraty, told Reuters.

He said mudslides blocked streets and isolated parts of the city, and entire neighbourhoods were without electricity in the colonial coastal town that is a tourist attraction.

In one day, Paraty received 322mm of rain, the rainfall average for six months. At least seven people died there, Mr Vidal said.

The civil defence statement only confirmed five deaths in Paraty.

The town declared a state of emergency as more rain was forecast.

In nearby Angra dos Reis, also a tourist destination hit by heavy rainfall, at least six people died, the latest state tally showed.

Experts say rainy season downpours in Brazil are being augmented by La Nina - the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean - and by the impact of climate change.

Because a hotter atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE