Muddy setback for competitor in 'Tough Guy' event

A competitor in a muddy pool during the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Sunday. The Tough Guy event challenges hundreds of participants to run a gruelling 15km course while negotiating up to 300 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels, often in freezing winter conditions. It consists of a cross-country run including many slalom runs up and down a hill, over 2m-deep mud and water-filled ditches, log jumps, followed by an assault course. The competition is claimed to be tougher than any other publicly accessible worldwide: It features obstacles through, under and over freezing water pools, over fire pits, rope bridges and nets. The organisers claim that running the course involves risking barbed wire, cuts, scrapes, burns, dehydration, hypothermia, acrophobia, claustrophobia, electric shocks, sprains, twists, joint dislocation and broken bones.