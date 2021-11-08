Much talk, little action at climate summit, say experts

GLASGOW • COP26's first week saw keynote pledges to end deforestation, phase out coal, and mobilise trillions for green investment. But observers say there is a gulf between host Britain's proclamations and the emissions cuts that must be achieved.

Mr Mohamed Adow, director of climate think-tank Power Shift Africa, said there had been "two realities" at the global climate conference in Glasgow.

"One is the world of press releases by the UK government announcing a host of initiatives (that) suggest all is well and we've as good as cracked the climate crisis," he said. "The other reality is outside this PR bubble. The climate deals in cold hard facts."

The conference aims to implement the Paris Agreement - including limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels. But experts say there is a glaring disconnect between "inflated, rehashed pledges" and genuine progress.

Last Wednesday, for instance, COP26 president Alok Sharma announced: "A 190-strong coalition has today agreed to phase out coal power." Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted: "The end of coal is in sight."

But the list of signatories contained only 77 new ones. Out of these, COP26 organisers said 23 countries had issued new pledges to phase out coal during the summit. But in this list, 10 nations use no coal at all in their energy mix.

All told, national signatories to the COP26 coal pledge account for some 13 per cent of global output.

Finance is a crunch issue, with developing nations demanding rich emitters make good on promises to provide US$100 billion (S$135 billion) a year to help them cope.

That figure is a drop in the ocean compared with the estimated US$4 trillion needed annually to decarbonise the economy by 2050.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that a net-zero alliance made up of hundreds of lenders with assets totalling US$130 trillion was ready to help the global transition to carbon neutrality.

But observers noted that fund investors needed only to allocate a small percentage of capital to green projects to qualify as net-zero lenders. That means only a fraction of the US$130 trillion actually goes to green projects.

Experts say an accord by more than 100 nations to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 could have a real impact on short-term heating. And India, the fourth biggest emitter, announced its intention to ramp up renewables and reach net zero by 2070.

International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol said that the pledges last week - if fully implemented - could see warming limited to 1.8 deg C. He stressed, however, that this required "governments to turn their pledges into clear and credible policy actions and strategies today".

British sources are already trailing the 1.8 deg C figure as a possible COP26 achievement.

But scientists say it is based on vague plans with few or no short-term targets. A senior diplomat said "most of the net-zero pledges are void of content".

The UN says the latest round of net-zero commitments will see emissions rise 13.7 per cent by 2030. To be 1.5 deg C compliant, they must fall 45 per cent by then.

Mr Daniel Willis, from Global Justice Now, said COP26 had "failed to adequately address the climate crisis". He said the summit had instead produced "inflated reporting of financial sums, rehashed spending pledges spun as new, and bizarre claims that leaders have managed to limit warming to 1.8 deg C based only on pledges without action".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE