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FILE PHOTO: Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane speaks to the media as he arrives at Maputo International Airport, after fleeing in the days following a hotly contested election that sparked demonstrations, in the capital Maputo, Mozambique, January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Regulo Cuna/File Photo

MAPUTO, Nov 17 - Mozambique's main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane went on trial on Tuesday on charges of inciting terrorism and civil disobedience over deadly unrest that followed a disputed 2024 election.

Mondlane has denied all the charges he faces, describing the proceedings against him as politically motivated.

More than 300 people were killed in the post-election protests, according to a civil society monitoring group, the largest demonstrations ever held against Frelimo, the ruling party in power since independence in 1975.

The opposition says President Daniel Chapo and Frelimo won the election through vote-rigging, accusations the president and ruling party reject. Western observers said at the time that the vote was not free and fair.

HEAVY POLICE DEPLOYMENT

Police officers and their vehicles were deployed on Tuesday along all roads leading to the Supreme Court, where the trial started. It is expected to last months.

Dozens of Mondlane's supporters gathered outside the court, calling out his name and waving when he appeared.

Mondlane told reporters he was feeling calm and confident thanks to the work done by his lawyers.

The court has banned live broadcasts of the trial, citing the risk of instability.

The first two hours of the trial were taken up with procedural matters, as Mondlane's lawyers tried to get the charges against him annulled but the court rejected their arguments. REUTERS