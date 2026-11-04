Mother of Ghanaian teen killed in New York heads to US funeral after Trump grants visa
ACCRA, Nov 4 - The mother of a Ghanaian teenager who was fatally shot in New York departed for the United States on Wednesday after President Donald Trump intervened to grant her a visa to travel to attend her son's funeral.
• Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old from Ghana, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on October 29 in the Bronx, New York, while on his way to school, according to a statement on October 30 from Ghana's Foreign Ministry
• Frimpong was living with his father after moving to the US from Ghana last year, the Associated Press has reported
• Trump's intervention to grant the boy's mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, a visa followed a phone call with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who requested his help to allow her to attend her son's funeral with relatives
• "I want justice for my son. That's all," she told foreign affairs officials who accompanied her to the airport
• Adu Gyamfi hoped that her son would study to become a doctor after moving to the US, she told them
• Ghana called for a thorough investigation and urged New York authorities to bring those responsible for the killing to justice
• New York police are investigating the killing, according to local media reports REUTERS