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Mother of Ghanaian teen killed in New York heads to US funeral after Trump grants visa

Doris Adu Gyamfi, mother of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, who was shot in Bronx, New York City, embraces relatives before departing for the United States to join other relatives in mourning her son, at Accra International Airportin Accra, Ghana, November 4, 2026. Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

ACCRA, Nov 4 - The mother of a Ghanaian teenager who was fatally shot in New York departed for the United States on Wednesday after President Donald Trump intervened to grant her a visa to travel to attend her son's funeral.

• Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old from Ghana, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on October 29 in the Bronx, New York, while on his way to school, according to a statement on October 30 from Ghana's Foreign Ministry

• Frimpong was living with his father after moving to the US from Ghana last year, the Associated Press has reported

• Trump's intervention to grant the boy's mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, a visa followed a phone call with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who requested his help to allow her to attend her son's funeral with relatives

• "I want justice for my son. That's all," she told foreign affairs officials who accompanied her to the airport

• Adu Gyamfi hoped that her son would study to become a doctor after moving to the US, she told them

• Ghana called for a thorough investigation and urged New York authorities to bring those responsible for the killing to justice

• New York police are investigating the killing, according to local media reports REUTERS