Moscow accuses Ukrainians of staging fake attack

MOSCOW • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday Ukraine's version of what happened in the town of Bucha was a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow, said Tass news agency.

The Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns like Bucha outside the capital Kyiv, after the Russian withdrawal from the area.

Mr Lavrov said the bodies were "staged" and the images and what he said was Ukraine's false version of events had been spread on social media by Western countries and Ukraine. The Kremlin yesterday denied any accusation related to the murder of civilians in Bucha.

"This information must be seriously questioned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "From what we have seen, our experts have identified signs of video falsification and other fakes."

He said the facts and chronology of events in Bucha did not support Ukraine's version and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment. "The situation is undoubtedly serious and we would ask that many international leaders not rush with their statements, not rush with their baseless accusations, request information from different sources, and at least listen to our explanations."

He said Russia's diplomats would press on with efforts to convene a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss what Moscow called "Ukrainian provocations" in Bucha, despite their first effort to arrange such a meeting being blocked. "The initiative itself of raising this topic to the platform of the UN Security Council suggests that Russia wants and demands that this topic be raised at the international level," he added.

He declined to say if the furore over Bucha would affect peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which was set to resume via video conference yesterday.

Mr Lavrov also called on Britain, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for April, to fulfil its responsibilities in that role after it rejected Russia's request to convene a meeting over Bucha.

