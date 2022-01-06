More violent protests in Kazakhstan despite govt resignation

ALMATY • Protesters stormed public buildings in Kazakhstan's biggest city yesterday as security forces struggled to impose control after the government resigned in response to popular anger over a fuel price increase.

An Instagram live stream by a Kazakh blogger showed a fire blazing in the mayor's office in the city of Almaty, with gunshots audible nearby. Videos posted online also showed the nearby prosecutor's office burning.

Protesters seemed to have broken through security forces' cordons though the latter deployed stun grenades whose explosions were heard throughout the city centre.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation yesterday, a day after police used tear gas and stun grenades to drive hundreds of protesters out of the main square in Almaty.

Thousands of protesters were seen yesterday pressing ahead towards Almaty city centre, some on a large truck, after security forces failed to disperse them with tear gas and flash bang grenades.

Atameken, Kazakhstan's business lobby group, said its members were reporting cases of attacks on banks, stores and restaurants. The city health department said 190 people had sought medical help, including 137 police.

The city authorities urged residents to stay home. The Interior Ministry said that government buildings were also attacked in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taraz overnight, with 95 police wounded in clashes. Police have detained more than 200 people.

The protests began after the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas at the start of the year. Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG because of its low cost.

The government said the regulated price was causing losses for producers and needed to be liberalised. The President said it had botched the move and has ordered price controls to be reinstated.

