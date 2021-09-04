More vaccines urgently needed in Latin America: Health agency

BRASILIA • Three-quarters of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunised against Covid-19 in contrast to the United States and Canada where a majority have been vaccinated, the Pan American Health Organisation (Paho) said.

Paho director Carissa Etienne stressed the inequality in the access to vaccines in a region that has been disproportionately hit by the pandemic, with nearly a third of the world's deaths.

"We need more vaccine donations," she urged in a briefing from Washington on Wednesday, appealing to countries with excess doses to quickly share them with the region to save lives.

While vaccines are lacking in most countries, over half the population of the United States and more than 60 per cent of the people of Canada, Chile and Uruguay have been fully vaccinated.

The Americas region needs an additional 540 million doses to ensure that every country can cover at least 60 per cent of its population, she said.

"The best way to protect against variants of concern, like the Delta variant, is to ensure more people are fully vaccinated everywhere," Ms Etienne stressed.

Covid-19 infections are surging again in North America and hospitalisation rates among young people and adults below the age of 50 are higher today than at any other point in the pandemic, Paho reported.

Covid-19 outbreaks are accelerating in multiple Central American countries, especially Costa Rica and Belize, according to Paho. In the Caribbean, Jamaica saw its highest-ever Covid-19 daily death toll of 31 as its hospitals fill up.

In South America, infections are declining, except for Venezuela, where cases are plateauing, and Suriname, where transmission has increased for four consecutive weeks.

