More than just hot air

Last year, the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was cancelled due to the pandemic.

This October, however, it will feature, in addition to the hot-air balloons, activities such as competition balloon flying, chainsaw-carving demonstrations and auctions, skydiving and fireworks.

The festival in New Mexico in the United States started in 1972, featuring only 13 balloons.

It has since grown to become the hot-air balloon capital of the world, featuring nearly 600 balloons and 700 pilots.

Every year for nine days in October, balloon enthusiasts from all over the world come together to experience the breathtaking sight of a multitude of vibrant balloons roaming the tranquil skies.

This year, there will be 83 special-shape balloons. These creations stand out in the sky and can be seven storeys tall.

They are costly to make. A regular round balloon costs about US$50,000 (S$68,000), while a special-shape one costs about US$100,000.