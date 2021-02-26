More Than 3 Bags Full

A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack (right) by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing 35.4kg - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many years.

The sheep was found by a member of the public, who contacted the Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 60km north of Melbourne.

"Sheep need to be shorn at least annually. Otherwise, the fleece continues to grow and grow, as has happened here," said the sanctuary's Mr Kyle Behrend.

Baarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep at Edgar's Mission, Mr Behrend said, adding that it "all goes to show what incredibly resilient and brave animals sheep really are, and we could not love them any more if we tried". REUTERS

