More Canadians view monarchy as 'outdated' but change will be complex

OTTAWA - A growing number of Canadians do not want a foreign monarch to represent them despite deep historical ties to Britain and affection for Queen Elizabeth, but risks that come with constitutional reform mean there is little political will for change.

Britain colonised Canada beginning in the late 1500s, and the country formally remained part of the British empire until 1982. Now, it is a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state.

Dozens of Canadian city names, such as London and Windsor, reflect the enduring ties. But according to an Angus Reid Institute poll from April, 51 per cent of Canadians do not want the monarchy to continue as the country's ceremonial figurehead, up from 45 per cent in January 2020. Only 26 per cent of respondents said it should, and 24 per cent were unsure.

Further, according to a Leger poll published on Tuesday, some 77 per cent of Canadians said they feel no attachment to the British monarchy.

"Canada is the only Group of Seven country whose head of state is another country's citizen," said Mr Flavio Volpe, president of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association.

"I prefer someone from Windsor than from the House of Windsor" to be head of state, said Mr Volpe, referring to the Canadian city across the river from the US city of Detroit.

The death of Queen Elizabeth last week triggered a huge outpouring of affection in Canada, but most find their relationship with a foreign sovereign awkward.

"The monarchy is outdated and has no relevance in our government. I think it's time we just stood on our own," said Mr John Nielsen, 61, a contractor in Ottawa.

Those from Quebec, the mostly French-speaking province, feel even less kinship with Britain, with 71 per cent in the Angus Reid poll saying they no longer see a need for monarchy, and 87 per cent saying they feel no attachment to the royal family in the Leger poll.

A fifth of Canada's population are newcomers with little connection to Britain, while Indigenous peoples tend to harbour little fondness for the colonial power. In one example of their feelings, Indigenous activists pulled down a statue of the Queen on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in 2021.

"Besides a whole lot of photo opportunities alongside chiefs in headdresses, the reign of Queen Elizabeth will forever be marked by inaction," Dr Niigaan Sinclair, a professor of Indigenous Studies at the University of Manitoba, said in a column for the Winnipeg Free Press published after her death.

Pro-monarchy Canadians and analysts say the constitutional monarchy is a well-functioning democratic system and, more importantly, changing it would be both complex and politically risky.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about his position regarding the monarchy on Tuesday, said Canada's democracy is healthy and, while he is always open to strengthening it, "Canadians are almost entirely preoccupied with the big issues we're facing" such as climate change and the economy.

REUTERS