Monkeypox may lift shares of vaccine and antiviral drug makers

NEW YORK • As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease.

Shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug makers and protective equipment manufacturers are in demand as investors tap a strategy that delivered gains during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biotechnological company Bavarian Nordic and pharmaceutical firm Siga Technologies are among the stocks in focus, as well as medical tools supplier Precision System Science.

While nowhere as severe as the Covid-19 outbreak, the spread of monkeypox infections across more than 70 countries in just a few months has prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global emergency.

This pronouncement may give the trade an extra tailwind.

"At the moment, the world is relying on one manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, for the monkeypox vaccine," said Mr Manish Bhargava, a fund manager at Straits Investment Holdings in Singapore. "To keep up with demand, we can expect other biotech firms to ramp up research and production. It's starting to reflect in the strong stock price performance for the sector."

Shares of Bavarian Nordic have more than tripled from a low in May after governments began placing orders for the Danish company's monkeypox vaccine - the only one approved specifically to ward off the infection.

The firm has raised its revenue guidance several times this year.

Analysts are taking note, with Citigroup increasing its target price for the company's stock by 20 per cent and flagging that there may be further upside if more orders come through.

Shares of other companies making vaccines or antivirals for monkeypox have also caught the attention of US retail traders.

The stock of Siga Technologies, which manufactures a treatment called Tpoxx, has doubled this year.

The therapy is approved to treat smallpox in the United States, and monkeypox and other viruses in the European Union and Britain.