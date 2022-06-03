Monkeypox has likely spread undetected for some time: WHO

GENEVA/LONDON • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that hundreds of monkeypox cases have surfaced beyond the African countries where the disease is typically found, warning that the virus has likely been spreading under the radar.

"Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday.

Since Britain first reported a confirmed monkeypox case on May 7, more than 550 confirmed cases of the disease have been verified in 30 countries outside of the west and central African nations where it is endemic, the WHO said.

The UN health agency's top monkeypox expert, Dr Rosamund Lewis, said that the appearance of so many cases across Europe and other countries where it has not been seen before "is clearly a cause for concern, and it does suggest undetected transmission for a while".

"We don't know if it is weeks, months or a couple for years," she said, adding that "we don't really know if it is too late to contain".

Monkeypox is related to smallpox, which killed millions around the world every year before it was eradicated in 1980.

But monkeypox, which spreads through close contact, is much less severe, with symptoms typically including a high fever and a blistery chickenpox-like rash that clears up after a few weeks.

So far, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men, although experts stress there is no evidence that monkeypox is transmitted sexually.

"Anyone can be infected with monkeypox if they have close physical contact with someone else who is infected," Dr Tedros said. He urged everyone to help "fight stigma, which is not just wrong but it could also prevent infected individuals from seeking care, making it harder to stop transmission".

Vaccines developed for smallpox have been found to be about 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox, but they are in short supply.

WHO is not proposing mass vaccination, but rather targeted use in some settings to protect health workers and people most at risk of infection.

The fatality rate for monkeypox is usually quite low, and no deaths have been reported among the cases found so far outside of endemic countries.

In England, monkeypox appears to be spreading from person to person, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday.

"The current outbreak is the first time that the virus has been passed from person to person in England where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified," the agency said.

According to the UKHSA, the majority of cases in Britain - 132 - are in London, while 111 cases are known to be in gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. Only two cases are in women.

Recent foreign travel to a number of different countries in Europe within 21 days of symptom onset has been reported by 34 confirmed cases, or about 18 per cent of the 190 cases of the disease that have been confirmed by Britain as at Tuesday.

So far, UKHSA has identified links to gay bars, saunas and the use of dating apps in Britain and abroad.

"Investigations continue but currently no single factor or exposure that links the cases has been identified," the agency cautioned.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS