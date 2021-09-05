Monaco's Princess Charlene stable after collapsing in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG • Princess Charlene of Monaco was in stable condition on Friday after collapsing and being hospitalised in South Africa, where she has been living for the better part of this year, days after sharing photos of her family reuniting after months of separation.

The 43-year-old wife of Prince Albert of Monaco was admitted to a hospital in the port city of Durban in the south-eastern KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday night under an alias, after suddenly "collapsing" at a lodge where she had been staying for several months.

"Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late on Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May," her foundation said in a statement.

"The princess' medical team is currently evaluating her but has confirmed that the Princess is stable," it said.

Ms Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, later told the Agence France-Presse that she has been released.

"Doctors are still establishing exactly what happened," she said.

Prince Albert's office said in a statement that the princess was "being very closely monitored by her medical team which has affirmed that her condition is reassuring". The Zimbabwean-born princess underwent surgery last month, but few details have been publicly released.

Her latest health scare was "part of the recovery", Ms Wittstock said. "She has been in a lot of pain."

The former South African Olympic swimmer married Prince Albert II in 2011.

In recent weeks, lifestyle magazines across Europe have speculated that the royal couple could be headed for divorce, after the princess said she had to miss her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband owing to surgery required in South Africa, Fox News reported. But media reports suggest she is looking for a house there.

The Daily Mail reported that Prince Albert II attended a ball in July with his former mistress and their son when his wife was in South Africa.

Prince Albert's office said in a statement that the princess was "being very closely monitored by her medical team which has affirmed that her condition is reassuring". The Zimbabwean-born princess underwent surgery last month.

Princess Charlene's last public appearance with her husband in Monaco was in January. On Aug 25, she posted on Instagram pictures with her husband and children.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," she wrote, and remarked in jest how she tried to "fix" her daughter's hair after the little one gave herself a haircut.

After her marriage, rumours surfaced, denied by the royal palace, that Princess Charlene had tried to escape on the eve of the wedding. There were also claims that she agreed to go ahead with the ceremony only once he agreed to an exorbitant divorce settlement if she wanted to leave.