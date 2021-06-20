Mona Lisa reproduction sells for $4.6 million in Paris auction

PARIS • A European collector has bought a 17th-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting for €2.9 million (S$4.6 million), a record for such a reproduction, at a Christie's auction in Paris.

"This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction," a Christie's spokesman said.

"This work and its history illustrate the fascination that the Mona Lisa and the aura of Leonardo da Vinci have always held."

The spokesman said there were 14 bidders at the international auction and that in the last hour, the bids soared from €500,000 to €2.4 million, before a final bid of €2.9 million was made on Friday.

Known as the "Hekking Mona Lisa", after its owner who unsuccessfully argued that the copy he had bought in the 1950s was the real thing, the painting is one of many reproductions of the original, which hangs in Paris' Louvre museum.

French art collector Raymond Hekking had purchased it from an antiques shop in Nice and expended great effort in attempting to convince art collectors and the media that his acquisition was the original work of the Italian renaissance painter.

The reproduction is believed to have been painted in the early 1600s, about 100 years after the original. Leonardo created his work on a wood panel, while the replica is on canvas.

The Louvre's original is not for sale. But in 2017, Christie's New York sold the artist's Salvator Mundi for US$450 million (S$605 million) to an unidentified telephone bidder, making it the most expensive painting ever bought at an auction.

REUTERS