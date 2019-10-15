Moments that matter

WORLD FOCUS

HARVESTING FROGS’ LEGS – NATURE: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES: Frogs with their legs severed and surrounded by frogspawn struggling to the surface, after being thrown back into the water in Covasna, Eastern Carpathians, Romania, in April last year. Frogs’ legs are frequently harvested for food in the spring, when the creatures gather to mate and spawn. The legs are sometimes severed while the frogs are still alive. About US$40 million (S$55 million) worth of legs are sold annually, with many countries taking part in the trade. A small part of the population in the Carpathian Mountains makes its living by collecting frogs’ legs in the wild and selling them.PHOTO: BENCE MATE
SHIELDS STRIKES BACK – SPORTS: THIRD PRIZE, SINGLES: Costa Rican Hanna Gabriels (left) and American Claressa Shields in a boxing match in Detroit, Michigan, United States, on June 22 last year. Shields suffered a first-round knockdown – the first in her career – by Gabriels, but went on to win the match by unanimous decision. She is the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, and the first (male or female) to win back-to-back golds in successive Olympic Games. She has had only one loss in her career, against British World Champion Savannah Marshall, in 2012.PHOTO: TERRELL GROGGINS
STATE OF DECAY – LONG-TERM PROJECTS: THIRD PRIZE: Demonstrators walking through tear gas during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, in March 2014. Under then President Hugo Chavez (term 1999 to 2013), Venezuela saw its biggest economic boom. He channelled revenues into welfare programmes. But his successor, Mr Nicolas Maduro, has overseen a country in decline. Oil prices crashed in 2014, and his attempts to continue welfare programmes led to government over-expenditure and ultimately hyperinflation. Protests are widespread. The photographer picked up the story in 2013, starting with Mr Chavez’s death.PHOTO: ALEJANDRO CEGARRA
CRYING GIRL ON THE BORDER – WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR: Honduran toddler Yanela, two, in tears as her mother, Sandra Sanchez, was searched and detained by United States border officials in McAllen, Texas, in June last year. The asylum seeker said she and her daughter had been travelling for a month through Central America and Mexico before reaching the US. The Trump administration had announced a “zero tolerance” policy at the border, and immigrants caught entering the US could be criminally prosecuted. Many apprehended parents were separated from their children, often sent to different detention facilities. After this picture was published, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed that the duo had not been among the thousands separated by US officials. They were, however, sent to a series of detention facilities before being released weeks later, pending a future asylum hearing. Public outcry over the controversial practice eventually led to the reversal of the policy.PHOTO: JOHN MOORE FOR GETTY IMAGES
THE CUBANITAS – CONTEMPORARY ISSUES: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES: Teenager Pura going around her neighbourhood in a 1950s convertible, as the community celebrates her 15th birthday in Havana, Cuba. A girl’s quinceanera (15th birthday) is a Latino milestone marking her transition into womanhood. Families go to great expense, often celebrating with a lavish party. The girl dresses as a princess, living out a fantasy and perceived idea of femininity. Pura’s quinceanera had a special poignancy, as she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour some years ago and told that she would not live beyond age 13.PHOTO: DIANA MARKOSIAN FOR MAGNUM PHOTOS
MEET BOB – NATURE: SECOND PRIZE, STORIES: Bob, a Caribbean flamingo, on a visit to a school in Willemstad, Curacao. Badly injured after he flew into a hotel window, he was cared for by Ms Odette Doest who runs Fundashon Dier en Onderwijs Cariben, a wildlife rehabilitation centre. During Bob’s rehabilitation, she discovered he had become habituated to humans and would not survive if returned to the wild. He became the charity’s ambassador and would accompany her on regular school visits. Through Bob, children are educated about the importance of protecting the island’s wildlife.PHOTO: JASPER DOEST
EVACUATED – ENVIRONMENT: SECOND PRIZE, SINGLES: Evacuated horses tied to a pole, as smoke from a wildfire billows above them at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California. The 2018 wildfire season in California was the deadliest and most destructive on record, burning an area of more than 676,000ha. State officials have blamed climate change for the fires and they said many of them have been on federally managed lands. Scientists also pointed to the effects of climate change as a cause. But United States President Donald Trump said they were the result of poor forest management.PHOTO: WALLY SKALIJ FOR LOS ANGELES TIMES
UNILATERAL – GENERAL NEWS: THIRD PRIZE, SINGLES: US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in April last year. Mr Macron’s visit to the US was the first official state visit of the Trump administration. Unexpectedly, their body language went beyond the norm for such visits, bordering on the intimate. Mr Macron tried to persuade Mr Trump to adhere to the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran but failed. Mr Trump withdrew from the agreement the following month. The relationship between them appears to have soured since.PHOTO: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI FOR AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
These are some of the winning entries from this year's World Press Photo Contest, which attracted entries from 4,738 photographers from 128 countries who submitted 78,801 images. The public can view a selection of 157 winning photographs at the Through the Lens showcase presented by The Straits Times. Also at the exhibition are 100 images shot by the paper's photographers, as well as digital components.

