Moments that matter

These are some of the winning entries from this year's World Press Photo Contest, which attracted entries from 4,738 photographers from 128 countries who submitted 78,801 images. The public can view a selection of 157 winning photographs at the Through the Lens showcase presented by The Straits Times. Also at the exhibition are 100 images shot by the paper's photographers, as well as digital components.

Event: Photo exhibitions by The Straits Times and World Press Photo

Venue: National Museum of Singapore

Date and time: Till Oct 27, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

There is also a series of photojournalism talks, as well as a panel discussion by World Press Photo award-winning photojournalists Ezra Acayan from the Philippines and Maria Cruz from Portugal.

Date and time: Oct 19, 11am and 2pm for the talks; and 4pm for the panel discussion

Venue: Gallery Theatre (basement)

Straits Times photojournalists Lim Yaohui and Chong Jun Liang will also share their experiences covering the Hong Kong protests.

Date and time: Oct 26, 11am

Venue: Gallery Theatre (basement)

For more information and to register, please visit http://str.sg/J4c9