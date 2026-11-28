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Moment of truth for maritime industry at London meet

A vessel traffic controller working in the harbour master’s office in the port of Le Havre, France, on Nov 26. The International Maritime Organization will vote on a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

LONDON – The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will meet in London in late November and early December to vote on a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships after US President Donald Trump forced its postponement in 2025.

The London-based organisation, a United Nations body that governs shipping, supported a global pricing system in April 2025 to help curb the use of pollutants such as carbon dioxide and methane.

The IMO’s 176 member states later gathered in October 2025 for a vote on formally adopting the plan. But it never took place after Trump, a climate change sceptic, threatened sanctions against countries voting in favour.

The proposal also faced pressure from major oil-exporting nations Saudi Arabia and Russia.

What is at stake this time?

Whether member states stick to the same proposals is unclear.

In 2025, they considered measures that would see highly polluting vessels gradually reduce emissions starting in 2028, with the ultimate aim of achieving total decarbonisation by around 2050.

An economic component to the Net Zero Framework (NZF), which ultimately sank 2025’s formal vote, was designed to incentivise the industry to rapidly reduce its emissions.

It proposed charging vessels for emissions that exceed a certain threshold, with the proceeds intended to fund rewards for low-emission ships and provide financial support for the transition of countries vulnerable to climate change.

Why is the measure contested?

Trump – a proponent of fossil fuels who has reversed climate-related policies since returning to the White House – urged a vote against the IMO plan in 2025 via his social media platform Truth Social.

“The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping,” he stated at the time.

Unlike Washington, Gulf delegations and Russia theoretically support the principle of decarbonising the sector, yet cite potential negative economic impacts as grounds for their opposition.

For its part, the maritime industry is calling for a “practical, effective and fit-for-purpose” regulatory framework, while urging that consideration be given to the costs of alternatives to polluting fuels.

That position was outlined in a statement in November released by the world’s leading commercial shipping associations.

What to expect this time around?

The economic component of the NZF is particularly at risk, as it is the measure facing the strongest opposition from the US and other major oil-producing nations.

A maritime source close to the matter told AFP that “the industry is highly sceptical of the IMO’s ability to manage global financial flows, and fears that it could end up being more of a global financial burden than a catalyst for decarbonising”.

Speaking to AFP, IMO chief Arsenio Dominguez said he felt “confident that member states will continue to work together constructively to deliver on the commitments we collectively made” regarding greenhouse gases.

Arne Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management, noted that “a substantially watered-down agreement now appears more realistic”.

On Nov 22 , the UN climate conference COP31 ended in failure as negotiations on a pact collapsed following a row over fossil fuels.

“This highlights the difficulties of reaching international climate agreements and is hardly an encouraging sign for the IMO negotiations resuming on Nov 30 ,” Rasmussen added. AFP