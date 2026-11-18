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Modi tries to end photo-op with Trump in awkward Quad briefing

At one point, US President Donald Trump referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a very tough man” as the latter stood expressionless.

MANILA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried unsuccessfully to get US President Donald Trump to wrap up an exchange with reporters, an awkward moment between the leaders that has since gone viral online.

Trump, Modi, Australia’s Anthony Albanese and Japan’s Sanae Takaichi held a leaders’ summit of the so-called Quad grouping in the Philippine capital, Manila, on Nov 17.

The Quad, formed as a strategic grouping to counterbalance China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, comprises the US, Australia, India, and Japan.

During a group photo before the meeting, Trump began answering questions from reporters while the other three leaders stood silently beside him.

At one point, Modi appeared to try to usher the leaders out, saying, “Shall we move?”

Trump did not budge and continued answering more questions about recent outages in the US and Nvidia.

Trump then turned to Modi, who does not typically hold news conferences, and said, “see how I get these questions, very tough.”

Asked about the Quad meeting, Trump said the US had a “great relationship” with the three countries and called their leaders “phenomenal people”.

Pointing to Modi, Trump added, “And by the way, he’s a very tough man,” as the Indian leader stood expressionless. Trump then pointed to Takaichi, saying, “And she may be even tougher.” He joked with Albanese, “We’re OK.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The awkward body language between Modi and Trump is a contrast with the warmth the two leaders have shared over the years.

US-India ties have come under strain since 2025 over trade and Washington’s re-engagement with Pakistan, India’s biggest rival.

Trump imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods in 2025 over the country’s purchases of Russian oil. He scrapped the tariffs in 2026 and the two sides have been negotiating a trade deal.

Trump and Modi last met in June on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Evian, France.

Despite tensions over trade and Pakistan, broader US-India strategic ties have proved resilient, with military exercises and defence cooperation continuing. BLOOMBERG