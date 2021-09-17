Moderna makes case for booster jabs, based on its trial

CHICAGO • New data from Moderna's large Covid-19 vaccine trial shows the protection the shot offers declines over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release.

Several recent studies have suggested that its vaccine may have an edge over a similar shot from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in terms of maintaining efficacy over time.

Experts said the difference is likely due to Moderna's higher dose of messenger RNA (mRNA) and the slightly longer interval between the first and second shots.

Both vaccines proved to be exceedingly effective at preventing illness in their large Phase III studies.

The analysis released on Wednesday, however, showed a chink in the Moderna shot's armour over time, with higher rates of infection among people vaccinated roughly 13 months ago compared with those vaccinated roughly eight months ago. The study has yet to undergo peer review.

Moderna on Sept 1 submitted its application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorisation for a booster shot.

Briefing documents from the FDA's analysis of Pfizer's booster application, released earlier on Wednesday, suggest that a key issue the agency will consider is whether vaccine protection is waning.

Previous data on Moderna's shot had shown lasting protection, making the case for boosters more challenging.

In the new analysis, Moderna compared the vaccine's performance in more than 14,000 volunteers vaccinated between July and October last year to some 11,000 volunteers originally in the placebo group who were offered the shot between December last year and this March following its US emergency use authorisation.

Moderna said the waning immunity seen in the new analysis adds to evidence that a booster shot is needed.

The company also highlighted two studies showing long-lasting protection against severe cases of the disease.

REUTERS