Miracle babies

BOY WITH A COIN-SIZED HEART

Jackson Faulkner, from Surrey in Britain, was just four days old when he went under the knife to save his heart - the size of a 20-cent coin.

The boy was born with a rare congenital heart condition called Shone's complex that consists of multiple left heart obstructions, the Mirror reported.

Jackson, whose little sister was born in May, subsequently underwent more open heart operations by the time he was two.

His mother Suzy calls him "an incredibly caring, emotionally intelligent" and energetic boy who loves playing with the family dog.

Jackson turned three last month.

BORN WITH PARTIAL BRAIN, SKULL

Jaxon Buell was born in Orlando, Florida, in 2014 with microhydranencephaly, an extreme brain malformation that left him with 80 per cent of his brain missing. His cerebellum - the region that controls movement, coordination and balance - was most affected.

Doctors did not expect him to survive his first year, but Jaxon - nicknamed "Jaxon Strong" - defied the odds and learnt how to reach for his parents or toys by the time he was two.

He died last year at the age of five.

BOY WITHOUT A NOSE

Born in May 2015, Eli Thompson was diagnosed with complete congenital arhinia, an extremely rare condition that left him without nasal passages or sinus cavities.

This condition affects only dozens of people globally.

At five days old, the boy from Alabama had a tracheotomy and feeding tube inserted into his stomach to help him live.

The child died three months after his second birthday in 2017.