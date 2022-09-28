Millions urged to evacuate as Florida Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Florida - Florida Gulf Coast residents emptied grocery shelves, boarded up windows and fled to evacuation shelters as Hurricane Ian churned closer on Wednesday, lashing the state's southern tip hours before it was forecast to make US landfall.

Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Centre said on Wednesday.

The NHC put the hurricane's location around 125km west-southwest of Naples, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 220kmh.

Ian pummelled Cuba on Tuesday and left the entire Caribbean island nation without power, and was expected to crash ashore into Florida on Wednesday evening south of Tampa Bay, somewhere between Sarasota and Naples.

A Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale carries steady winds of up to 209kmh. The first hurricane advisory on Wednesday had put Ian's maximum sustained winds near 195kmh, ranking it a Category 3, but said the storm was expected to strengthen.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre warned that Ian would also unleash pounding surf, life-threatening coastal flooding and more than a foot of rain in some areas, as authorities urged more than 2.5 million residents to evacuate their homes for higher ground.

By late Tuesday night, tropical storm-force winds generated by Ian extended through the Florida Keys island chain to the southernmost shores of the state's Gulf Coast, according to the hurricane centre.

The NHC also issued storm surge warnings for much of western Florida's shoreline, predicting coastal flooding of up to 12 feet from wind-driven high surf.

"The time to evacuate is now. Get on the road," Florida's director of emergency management Kevin Guthrie said during a news briefing on Tuesday evening, urging residents to heed evacuation warnings.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned late Tuesday night that evacuation would become difficult for those who waited much longer to flee because increasing winds would soon force authorities to close highway bridges.

Urgency & complacency

"You need to get to higher ground, you need to get to structures that are safe," DeSantis said, adding that widespread power outages would leave millions without electricity once the storm strikes.

US Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Deanne Criswell said she worried that too few Florida residents were taking the threat seriously.

"I do have concerns about complacency," Criswell said on Tuesday. "We're talking about impacts in a part of Florida that hasn't seen a major direct impact in nearly 100 years. There's also parts of Florida where there's a lot of new residents."