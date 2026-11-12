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Migration to developed countries declines for second year: OECD

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While 2025 marked an overall decline in migration, the number of permanent immigrants settling for the long term was up 12% compared with 2019.

While 2025 marked an overall decline in migration, the number of permanent immigrants settling for the long term was up 12% compared with 2019.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Migration to developed countries fell for a second year in 2025. OECD countries recorded 6.1 million new permanent immigrants, down 1.6% from 2024, while labour migration rose 13%.
  • Legal humanitarian migration dropped “sharply” by 26%, but long-term settlement was still 12% higher than 2019. Western backlash against irregular migration and conflict-linked arrivals helped shape the trend.
  • Portugal, Spain and Italy saw big rises due to policy changes and backlogs. The US, Canada and the UK saw declines, with the UK down 32% to 295,800 and the US still above 1.2 million, AFP said.

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PARIS – Migration to developed countries dwindled for a second year in a row in 2025, down 1.6% compared with the previous year, according to an OECD report published on Nov 12.

While still experiencing high numbers, the 38 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries recorded 6.1 million new permanent immigrants in 2025, compared with 6.2 million the previous year.

There has been a backlash in many Western countries against the arrival of irregular migrants fleeing conflict, authoritarian rule and economic hardship in their home countries.

Legal humanitarian migration dropped “sharply” by 26% in 2025 compared with 2024, the report found. Labour migration increased by 13%.

While 2025 marked an overall decline in migration, the number of permanent immigrants settling for the long term was up 12% compared with 2019.

Three countries recorded a notable spike in permanent migrants in 2025.

Portugal saw a 139% increase to 313,600 individuals, resulting from approvals of a backlog of pending residency permits.

Spain saw a 25% increase to 460,500 people, notably after having broadened its residency policies.

Italy saw a 45% increase to 248,800 people, largely attributed to a flux of family and labour migration.

Other countries saw significant declines in permanent migrants.

The United States saw a 14% drop, although it still leads OECD countries recording more than 1.2 million permanent migrants in 2025.

Canada saw a 19% decrease to 393,800 people, and the United Kingdom a 32% decline to 295,800 people. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.