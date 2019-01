A murmuration of migrating starlings flying above a waste facility near the city of Rahat in southern Israel on Sunday. Starlings from Russia and east Europe often winter in the Holy Land. Swooping, pivoting and soaring, they can put on a display that can shame aerobatics teams worldwide. By grouping together, the starlings not only find safety in numbers, but their changing movements and shifting collective shape also confuse their would-be attackers.