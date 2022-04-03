Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce in major breakthrough

ADEN • The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have, for the first time in years, agreed to a nationwide truce, which would also let fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights to operate from Sanaa airport, the United Nations envoy said.

The United Nations-brokered deal between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran is the most significant step yet towards ending a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and pushed millions into hunger. Four million people have been displaced. The last coordinated cessation of hostilities nationwide was during peace talks in 2016.

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg said the two-month truce was to come into effect yesterday 7pm local time, and could be renewed with consent of the parties.

"The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible," Mr Grundberg said in a statement on Friday, adding that he would press for a permanent ceasefire.

Yemen's economy and basic services, including healthcare, have collapsed, leaving 80 per cent of the population of around 30 million reliant on aid.

The conflict is seen as a proxy war between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran.

Riyadh has struggled to extricate itself from the war, and Yemen has been a point of tension with Washington.The Houthis recently intensified missile and drones strikes on Saudi Arabia, including its oil facilities, and the coalition ramped up air strikes.