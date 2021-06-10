Yemen's unique 'dragon's blood' island under threat

SOCOTRA (Yemen) • Centuries-old umbrella-shaped dragon's blood trees line the rugged peaks of Yemen's Socotra - a flagship symbol of the Indian Ocean archipelago's extraordinary biodiversity, but also a bleak warning of environmental crisis.

Forests of these ancient trees are being decimated by increasingly intense storms, while replacement saplings are gobbled by proliferating goat herds, leaving the fragile biological hot spot vulnerable to desertification.

"The trees bring water, so they are so important," said Mr Adnan Ahmed, a mathematics teacher and tour guide whose passion is Socotra's famous flora and fauna.

Lying in turquoise seas between Arabia and Africa some 350km south of Yemen's coast, Socotra is home to more than 50,000 people and has remained relatively untouched by the bloodletting of the civil war raging on the mainland.

Naming it a World Heritage site in 2008, Unesco described the main island as one of the world's "most biodiversity rich and distinct". It has also been dubbed the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean".

Mr Ahmed said islanders traditionally do not fell dragon's blood trees for firewood, both because they perpetuate regular rainfall and because its blood-red sap is medicinal. But scientists and islanders warn that the trees will largely die out within decades.

"Goats eat the seedlings, so young trees are only found on cliff faces in the most inaccessible places," said Mr Ahmed.

The trees take nearly half a century before they reproduce, he explained. "If nothing is done, it will not take long before all are gone."

Each lost tree drives a reduction in the hydrological cycle on which all life depends. Islanders say trees have been battered by storms more ferocious than anyone remembers.

Other local species are just as hard-hit by storms and overgrazing, including the 10 endemic species of frankincense tree. One study found that more than two-thirds of the frankincense trees had vanished in the Homhill forest between 1956 and 2017.

"The immune system of Socotra is now compromised," said Belgian biologist Kay Van Damme, from the University of Ghent.

At Diksam, on the high plateau surrounding the Hagher mountains, running like a spine along the 130km island and 1,500m high, dead trees lie scattered like bowling pins.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature warns that Socotra is under "high threat", and the "deteriorating" situation will be "accelerated by climate change". Islanders are already feeling the impact of changing weather patterns.

Mr Abdullah Ahmed, from a small fishing village near Shuab, said residents were threatened by extreme high seas and landslides.

"Waves in the last storms smashed the windows of our home," the 25-year-old said, describing how his family had sheltered terrified in caves for days.

Some Socotris are doing what they can to protect their island.

Mr Adnan Ahmed peered over the chest-high stone wall of a community-run dragon's blood tree nursery, a football-pitch sized area containing dozens of knee-high saplings nurtured for over 15 years.

"It is a start, but much more is needed," he said.

"We have a chance as humans to not mess this one up," said Dr Van Damme, who is the chair of the Friends of Socotra support group.

"Socotra is the only island in the entire world where no reptile, plant or bird that we know of has gone extinct in the last 100 years. We have to make sure it stays that way."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE