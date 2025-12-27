Yemen's Saudi-led coalition says it will deal with military moves in Hadramout

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the forces of Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council, gather in a mountainous area where they are launching a military operation in the southern province of Abyan, Yemen, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO, Dec 27 - Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said any military moves by the main southern separatist group STC in the eastern province of Hadramout contrary to de-escalation efforts will be dealt with to protect civilians, the Saudi state news agency reported on Saturday.

The statement from the coalition spokesperson, General Turki al-Malki, was in response to a request from the head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, to the coalition to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadramout from "violations committed armed groups affiliated with the STC".

The STC, which is supported by the United Arab Emirates, has pushed the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from its headquarters in Aden while claiming broad control across the south this month.

On Friday the STC rejected a Saudi call for its forces to withdraw from areas it seized earlier in December, saying it would continue securing the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Mahra. REUTERS