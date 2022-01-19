Yemen's Houthis warn of further attacks on UAE, after deadly strike on Monday

DUBAI • Yemen's Houthi movement has warned that it could target more facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a strike on Monday that the group said involved five ballistic missiles and several drones.

"We vow to hit more vital targets in the UAE if it continues military escalation in Yemen," a spokesman said.

The Iran-aligned group said the missiles and drones had been launched at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, an oil refinery in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area and other "sensitive" targets in the UAE.

The UAE had earlier said a Houthi attack caused explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people in Musaffah and a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, 11 people were killed in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a witness and medical sources told AFP yesterday, as the Saudi-led coalition hit back after the deadly Abu Dhabi attack.

The Houthi strike on a leading Gulf Arab ally of the United States takes the war between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition to a new level, and may hinder efforts to contain regional tensions as Washington and Teheran work to rescue a nuclear deal.

"The UAE condemns this terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on areas and civilian facilities on Emirati soil... (It) will not go unpunished," its Foreign Ministry said. "The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation."

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.

"With (nuclear) negotiators running out of time, the risk of a deterioration in the region's security climate is rising," said Mr Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal analyst for the Middle East and North Africa region at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, condemned the attack, the UAE state news agency reported.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday: "Singapore strongly condemns the attacks on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, (on Monday) which resulted in a loss of three lives.

"Such attacks are unacceptable and cannot be justified. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on the UAE and urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation", his spokesman said.

The Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but have claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

State media said those killed in the attack were two Indians and a Pakistani. Police said initial investigations found parts of small planes that could possibly be drones at the sites in Musaffah and Abu Dhabi airport, but they made no mention of missiles.

Oil company ADNOC said an incident at its Musaffah Fuel Depot at 10am resulted in a fire.

An Etihad Airways spokesman said a small number of flights were briefly disrupted at Abu Dhabi airport because of "precautionary measures", but normal operations quickly resumed.

