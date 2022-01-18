Yemen's Houthis warn of further attacks on UAE

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Yemen's Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a strike on Monday (Jan 17) that the group said involved five ballistic missiles and several drones.

"We vow to hit more vital targets in the UAE if it continues military escalation in Yemen," a spokesman said.

The Iran-aligned group said the missiles and drones had been launched at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, an oil refinery in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area and other "sensitive" targets in the UAE.

The UAE had earlier said a Houthi attack caused explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people in Musaffah and a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi.

The strike on a leading Gulf Arab ally of the United States takes the war between the Houthi group and a Saudi-led coalition to a new level, and may hinder efforts to contain regional tensions as Washington and Tehran work to rescue a nuclear deal.

"The UAE condemns this terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on areas and civilian facilities on Emirati soil... (It) will not go unpunished," its foreign ministry said.

"The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation."

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.

"With (nuclear) negotiators running out of time, the risk of a deterioration in the region's security climate is rising," said Mr Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal MENA analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, condemned the attack, the UAE state news agency reported. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington would work to hold the Houthis accountable.

The Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but have claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

State media said those killed in the attack were two Indians and a Pakistani.