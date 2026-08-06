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Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

DUBAI, Aug 5 - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of the kingdom's Red Sea port city of Yanbu and another missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia on either incident.

The Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, did not say when the attacks took place.

The Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea since last month in response to what they described as a Saudi siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied. REUTERS