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Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil refinery and Riyadh financial district

King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS

Nov 25 - Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the refinery attack caused fires and that the group had attacked the financial district in three phases.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Wednesday that air defences had intercepted and destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's largest refinery, is part of a complex on the kingdom's Gulf coast that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.

Saudi civil defence said 11 people were wounded on Tuesday in a strike on a tower in Riyadh's financial district. It was the second strike on the same tower in less than a week.

The first, on November 19, damaged the building but caused no injuries. REUTERS