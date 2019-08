CAIRO (REUTERS) - Yemen's Houthi movement launched drones against Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the group's Al-Masirah TV said on Saturday (Aug 10), citing a military spokesman.

The spokesman added that the drones targeted the fuelling station and the control tower at the airport.

There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities but a Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel, al-Arabiya, said air traffic at the airport was normal.